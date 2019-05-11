Rise of women in workforce needs different environment to transform childcare, working hours, office structures, says Assocham’s Goenka

By: |
Published: May 11, 2019 7:45:54 PM

Goenka said he has been passionately working on 'Women Empowerment,' which has been made one of the pillars of the Assocham Vision.

Rise of women, women in workforce, women, environment, transform childcare, childcare, working hours, office structures, Assocham, newsRise of women in workforce needs different environment to transform childcare, working hours, office structures, says Assocham?s Goenka

Industry body Assocham Saturday underlined the need to create an enabling workplace environment aligned with requirements of working mothers as part of efforts to boost participation of women in workforce. Committing itself to women’s empowerment on International Mother’s Day, Assocham reached out to its members and India Inc in general.

“Rising participation of women in the workforce will need a different environment in which childcare, working hours, and workplace structures should be transformed. Several firms have already started reorienting and aligning their operational structures with the changing needs of working women, given today’s environment of increased mobility and nuclear family structures,” Assocham President B K Goenka said in a statement here.

Goenka said he has been passionately working on ‘Women Empowerment,’ which has been made one of the pillars of the Assocham Vision. While women have in many cases far exceeded workplace requirements and capabilities, their proportion of the workforce needs to be more commensurate, he said.

Despite their parity, if not superiority, in terms of employability, their participation at the workplace has remained at a static 25 per cent of the total population over the past five years. “Their representation at the workplace needs to be augmented. This can be done by providing a conducive environment for them to balance their dual responsibilities,” the Assocham president said.

Assocham has been taking several initiatives for facilitating and augmenting the role of women in economic activity, although their contribution in improving the country’s human development index is beyond any measurable metric. Under ‘Start-Up’ initiatives, the chamber has devised partnership programmes through skill development and vocational training. The market access support will be the additional to-do for Assocham, he said.

Encouraging individuals and organisations through Awards and initiatives like All Women-Run Manufacturing Company would also be pursued. Besides, there would be an ‘All-Women Industry’ mission, he said. Given the multiple roles that women balance in their life, Assocham believes that empowering women actually empowers families and communities, Goenka added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Rise of women in workforce needs different environment to transform childcare, working hours, office structures, says Assocham’s Goenka
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition