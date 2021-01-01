Rise in fuel sales in 2020 shows signs of economic recovery: Indian Oil

During 2020, sales of motor spirit have increased by 108% and diesel by 96% over the previous year, IOC director (marketing) Gurmeet Singh said.
IOC chairman S M Vaidya said domestic LPG demand increased by 10 per cent during the lockdown months in the country.
Despite disruptions in commercial activities due to the COVID-19 crisis, sales of motor spirit and diesel have increased during 2020, which indicates a revival of the economy, an official of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said on Friday.
