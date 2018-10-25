RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani explains how digital revolution will help realise Modi’s 4 ambitious goals

India Mobile Congress 2018: Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday showed confidence in India’s data-led growth.

India Mobile Congress 2018: Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday showed confidence in India’s data-led growth and said digital revolution would help realise four ambitious goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, namely – doubling farmers’ income, Ayushman Bharat Scheme, quality education and employment generation. “With world-class digital infrastructure in place… India is now ready to not only embrace… but actually lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This is because, each one of the 130 crore people of India… can now productively participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We can solve the largest unsolved problems facing humanity… right here in India,” he said at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018.

Mukesh Ambani also said that India will be ready for 5G before the world. Today’s India is all poised to embrace exciting future and country will be ready for 5G before the world, India’s richest businessman said.

Video: Mukesh Ambani’s speech

Talking about Jio, Mukesh Ambani said Jio’s fibre-based broadband offering can place the country among the top three nations in fixed broadband from a low rank of 135 currently. “And from day one, JioGigaFiber will offer complete fixed-mobile convergence where Indians will travel seamlessly between mobile and fixed broadband networks 4G and 5G when on the move and Wi-Fi when indoors,” he said.

At Jio, we are committed to connecting everyone, everywhere at the highest quality, he said. Jio is excited about connecting millions of shopkeepers in India, he added. The mobile industry will be a catalyst for India for a bright future and have opportunity to make India the largest fixed broadband consumption, he added. India is ready to lead the 4th Industrial Revolution, he also expressed.

“I believe India will rise from a lowly 135th rank to be among the top three nations in fixed broadband at a pace that will surprise the world,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries reported Q2 results below street estimates. RIL has reported a net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, up 17 percent on-year.