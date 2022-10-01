Rice sowing down by 4.7%, kharif crop sowing marginally lower than last year

Recent rainfall over Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, have expanded paddy sowing thus bridging the overall deficit in sowing of the key kharif crops.

According to agriculture ministry data released on Friday, overall paddy sowing area in the kharif season was reported at 40.2 million hectare (mh) which was 4.7% less than year ago, while deficit in sowing was 5.6% a week ago.

“Rains in the one week or so have helped expand some areas under paddy,” an agriculture ministry official said. Officially kharif sowing ended on Friday.

Decline paddy sowing is mainly because of deficient rainfall received in the key rice growing states – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Area under paddy in West Bengal, the largest rice-producing state, was down by 8.6% on year.

India’s rice production in the current kharif season for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) is expected to decline by around 6% to 104.99 million tonne (mt) against 111.76 mt in 2021-22, according to the first advance estimate of foodgrain production released by agriculture ministry recently.

The kharif season contributes more than 85% of the total rice production in the country. In the 2021-22 crop year, the country produced a record 130.29 mt of rice.

Overall production of kharif food grain production — rice, pulses and coarse cereals in the 2022-23 crop year is estimated to decline by more than 6% to 149.92 mt against 156.04 mt in previous year crop year.

Kharif crops – paddy, pulses, oilseeds, cotton and nutri-cereals etc have been sown in 110.2 mh till September 30 which was 0.8% less than 111.2 mh reported a year ago.

While oilseeds such as soyabean and groundnut have been sown in 19.2 mh, which is around 2% less than last year. Pulses have been sown in close to 4% less area than last year.

India imports about 56% of its edible oil requirement while around 15% of domestic pulses consumption is met through imports.

The cotton sowing has been up by 7.5% so far while sugarcane planting has been marginally higher than last year.

The harvesting of paddy in Haryana and Punjab is expected to commence in the first week of October. In Tamil Nadu, farmers have started to bring in their paddy for procurement.

Meanwhile, the food ministry on Friday said that 51.8 mt of rice would be procured from farmers during kharif marketing season (2022-23) against 50.9 mt purchased in 2021-22.