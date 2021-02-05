  • MORE MARKET STATS

Revised guidelines for closure of sick CPSEs soon

By: |
February 5, 2021 2:30 AM

The closure process will be monitored by an empowered group of secretaries, the DPE said on Thursday.

The focus of the revised guidelines would be on delinking the process of closure of CPSE from disposal of its immovable assets to avoid any delay in closure of these sick/loss-making CPSEs, which are a drag on the exchequer.The focus of the revised guidelines would be on delinking the process of closure of CPSE from disposal of its immovable assets to avoid any delay in closure of these sick/loss-making CPSEs, which are a drag on the exchequer.

To ensure timely closure of sick and loss-making central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), the department of public enterprises (DPE) is formulating revised guidelines for a simplified and flexible mechanism for closure of such CPSEs in a time-bound manner. The closure process will be monitored by an empowered group of secretaries, the DPE said on Thursday.

The focus of the revised guidelines would be on delinking the process of closure of CPSE from disposal of its immovable assets to avoid any delay in closure of these sick/loss-making CPSEs, which are a drag on the exchequer. Currently, there are 21 sick/loss-making CPSEs which have received the Cabinet nod for closure. These units have been unable to attain closure due to various reasons, including delay in disposal of immovable assets.

Related News

The revised guidelines will enable the administrative ministries to take steps for monetisation of land of these CPSEs for setting up of industrial clusters or any other such purpose. The new policy will also facilitate in fulfilling the objective of the new strategic sector policy which envisages closure of CPSEs wherever required. In the budget for FY22, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new strategic sector policy as well as the plan to revise the guidelines for closure of sick units.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Revised guidelines for closure of sick CPSEs soon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt sticks to $5 trillion economy target; emphasis on infra aimed at achieving goal: DEA Secy
2India’s huge borrowing binge puts RBI in focus; economists expect RBI to hold interest rates
3‘India lost more than a year’s worth of growth; can’t afford to go on a debt binge’