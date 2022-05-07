Revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore released to 14 states

The Centre on Friday released the second monthly installment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states, as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The Commission has recommended a total PDRD grant of Rs 86,201 crore to these states for FY23. The recommended grant will be released by the department of expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments. With this release, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in FY23 has gone up to Rs 14,367 crore.

The states which have been recommended PDRD grant by the Commission during FY23 are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.