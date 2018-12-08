Reveal Rs 2,000, Rs 500 notes printed in November 2016: CIC

Gurugram-based Right To Information (RTI) activist Harinder Dhingra had sought the information regarding the number of notes printed daily from November 9, 2016 to November 30, 2016.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed authorities to reveal how many Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes were printed daily after demonetization till November 30, 2016, an RTI activist said on Saturday. Gurugram-based Right To Information (RTI) activist Harinder Dhingra had sought the information regarding the number of notes printed daily from November 9, 2016 to November 30, 2016.

Dhingra applied for the information through RTI Act on February 23, 2017. The Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) earlier refused to share the information, Dhingra told IANS. The second appeal was filed on August 16, 2017.

Dhingra said that after a hearing on November 30, 2018, Information Commissioner Sudhir Bhargava on December 5, 2018 issued an order to provide the information. “Number of notes printed on daily basis from November 9, 2016 to November 30, 2016 was not so sensitive as to attract the exemption provisions under section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, therefore CPIO has been directed to provide the information sought,” the order read. Orders on banning the then existing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were implemented from the midnight of November 8, 2016.