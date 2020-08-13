Retail prices shoot up in July: CPI inflation near 7%; meat, fish, pulse, other food prices skyrocket

CPI inflation shoots up in July.

India’s retail inflation swelled to 6.93 per cent in the month of July, which was catalysed by high food prices in the month. CPI inflation was 6.09 per cent in the previous month. The food inflation skyrocketed to 9.62 per cent in July, led by more than 15 per cent inflation in meat, fish, pulses and its products, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. Before June, the government had not released the headline retail inflation data in April and May. However, in the current release, the government said that as the various pandemic related restrictions were gradually lifted and non-essential activities started resuming operations, availability of price data has also improved.

With CPI inflation of more than 7 per cent, the maximum hit of rising inflation has been borne by the rural population. In terms of states, retail prices in Assam and West Bengal rose at the highest pace. ” The CPI has come much higher than the market expectations; Reuters poll was of 6.18%,” said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services. The CPI remains above RBI’s target range mainly due to uptick in food inflation. Despite the nationwide lockdown is easing, the food inflation still remains a concern as regional lockdown still persists, he added. Eventually, with better monsoon and further easing of lockdown, we can expect inflation to come under RBI’s target range, but until the CPI hovers above 6 per cent, RBI will remain hesitant on cutting repo rate, he further said.

