Retail prices cool off, thanks to rain; but a long way to go to be in RBI’s comfort zone

Retail prices of household items eased in the month of February. CPI inflation stood at 6.58 per cent in February, which was at 7.59 per cent in the previous month. However, even after moderation, retail inflation is beyond RBI’s upper benchmark of 6 per cent. The prices softened on the back of a reduction in food prices due to improved rain. The food inflation fell from CFPI from 13.63 per cent in January to 10.81 per cent in February. High food prices kept retail inflation on a rise in the last half-year.
The CPI inflation is in-line with the street estimates. The Reuter’s poll based on the feedback of over 40 economists had estimated February’s CPI inflation to be at 6.8 per cent, compared to 7.59 per cent inflation rate in January.
