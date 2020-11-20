Retail inflation up marginally for farm, rural workers in October

The inflation based on CPI-AL and RL has increased marginally for the first time in 2020. (Representative Image)

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rose marginally to 6.59 per cent and 6.45 per cent, respectively, in October due to higher prices of certain food items, marking the first increase in the rates price rise in 2020. Retail inflation for farm workers based on the Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) was 6.25 per cent while inflation based on Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) was 6.10 per cent in September 2020, a Labour Ministry statement said.

Inflation based on food indices of CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 7.96 per cent and 7.92 per cent, respectively, in October, a tad higher than 7.65 per cent and 7.61 per cent, respectively, in September this year. The rise in CPI-AL varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 24 points in 20 states.

Tamil Nadu with 1,242 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 830 points stood at the bottom.

In case of rural labourers, the CPI-RL recorded an increase of 1 to 24 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,226 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 877 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was seen in West Bengal (+24 points) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, pulses, mustard-oil, milk, onion, chillies-green, bus fare, vegetables and fruits etc. “The increase in CPI-AL and CPI-RL will have a positive impact on the wages of the workers in rural sector,” Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.

Director General Labour Bureau D S Negi said, “The inflation based on CPI-AL and RL has increased marginally for the first time in 2020. This is mainly on account of increase in the prices of arhar dal, mustard oil, onion and vegetables etc.”