Retail inflation hits 16-month high in October

CPI inflation hit a 16-month peak of 4.62% in October, as food inflation jumped to 7.89% — the highest since July 2016. This could limit the quantum of the repo rate cut in December, even as a slowdown in economic growth deepens.
Core inflation fell to a series low of 3.6% in October, mirroring demand slump. But inflation outlook faces significant upside risks from unfavourable base for food inflation, at least until March 2020.
