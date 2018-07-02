Retail inflation for industrial workers remains flat at 3.96 per cent in May

The surge was checked by a decline in prices of wheat, wheat atta, mustard oil, chillies dry, lady’s finger, mango (ripe), ridge gourd etc.

Retail inflation for industrial workers remained flat at 3.96 per cent in May compared to 3.97 per cent in April this year, a Labour Ministry statement said today. According to the statement, the food inflation based on CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) stood at 1.66 per cent in May against 1.33 per cent in the previous month and (-) 1.63 per cent during May 2017.

“The year-on-year inflation based on CPI-IW stood at 3.96 per cent for May, 2018 as compared to 3.97 per cent for the previous month (April) and 1.09 per cent during the corresponding month (May) of 2017,” it said. The maximum upward pressure to the change in current index came from food group contributing (+) 0.68 percentage points to the total change.

Rice, groundnut oil, fish fresh, poultry (chicken), eggs (hen), milk, pure ghee, chillies green, onion, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, french bean, green coriander leaves, spinach, potato, radish, are responsible for the rise in index. However, the surge was checked by a decline in prices of wheat, wheat atta, mustard oil, chillies dry, lady’s finger, mango (ripe), ridge gourd etc.

The all-India CPI-IW for May, 2018 increased by 1 point and pegged at 289. On 1-month percentage change, it increased by (+) 0.35 per cent between April and May, 2018 when compared with the increase of (+) 0.36 per cent between the corresponding months of the previous year. Sholapur and Bhilai reported the maximum increase of 6 points each followed by Pune, Kodarma and Godavarikhani (5 points each). Among others, 4 points increase was observed in 2 centres, 3 points in 6 centres, 2 points in 18 centres and 1 point in 15 centres.

On the contrary, Chhindwara, Darjeeling, Jalandhar, Jaipur and Ghaziabad recorded the maximum decrease of 2 points each, while decrease of 1 point was observed in 12 centres. Rest 15 centres’ indices remained stationary.

The indices of 36 centres are above All-India Index and 9 centres’ indices are below national average. The indices of Mumbai, Jabalpur and Chhindwara centres remained at par with All-India Index.