Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 6.16 pc in June

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 6.16 per cent in June from 6.97 per cent in May this year due to lower prices of certain food items and petrol.”

Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.16 per cent compared to 6.97 per cent for the previous month (May 2022) and 5.57 per cent during the corresponding month (June 2021) a year before,” a labour ministry statement said.

It said the food inflation stood at 6.73 per cent in June against 7.92 per cent in the previous month and 5.61 per cent in June 2021. The all-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for June 2022 increased by 0.2 points and stood at 129.2 points. CPI-IW was 129 points in May 2022.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.20 percentage points to the total change.