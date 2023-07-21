scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises marginally in June

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for June 2023 increased by 10 points each to 1,196 points and 1,207 points, respectively.

Written by PTI
Updated:
retail inflation for farm
The rise/fall in index varied from state to state. (Representational image)

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers inched up marginally to 6.31 per cent and 6.16 per cent, respectively in June as compared to 5.99 per cent and 5.84 per cent in May this year. The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for June 2023 increased by 10 points each to 1,196 points and 1,207 points, respectively. CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,186 points and 1,197 points in May 2023.

“Point-to-point rate of inflation based on CPI-AL (consumer price index agricultural labour) and CPI-RL (rural labour) stood at 6.31 per cent and 6.16 per cent in June 2023 compared to 5.99 per cent and 5.84 per cent respectively in May 2023 and 6.43 per cent and 6.76 per cent during the corresponding month of (June 2022) the previous year,” a labour ministry statement said.

Also Read

Similarly, food inflation stood at 7.03 per cent and 6.70 per cent in June, compared to 6.31 per cent and 6.07 per cent in May and 5.09 per cent and 5.16 per cent in the year-ago period. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of AL and RL came from food group to the extent of 9.59 points and 8.96 points, respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, pulses, milk, meat goat, fish-fresh/dry, gur, chillies-green/dry, garlic, ginger, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc.

Also Read

The rise/fall in index varied from state to state. In case of AL, it recorded an increase of 2-20 points in 17 states and a decrease of 4 points in Himachal Pradesh and 18 points in Jammu & Kashmir while it remained stationary for Kerala. Tamil Nadu with 1,391 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 914 points stood at the bottom.

Also Read

In case of RL, it recorded an increase of 1-20 points in 18 states and a decrease of 2 points in Rajasthan and 16 points in Jammu & Kashmir. Tamil Nadu with 1,379 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 973 points stood at the bottom.

Among states, the maximum increase in the CPI-AL was experienced by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (20 points each) and for RL by Andhra Pradesh (20 points) mainly due to rise in prices of rice, pulses, poultry, fish fresh, chillies-dry, ginger, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir (18 points and 16 points, respectively).

More Stories on
Retail inflation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 14:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS