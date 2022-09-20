Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise in August

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 6.94 per cent and 7.26 per cent, respectively, in August mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.

In July, retail inflation for farm and rural workers stood at 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

Food inflation stood at 6.16 per cent and 6.21 per cent for agricultural labourers (CPI-AL) and rural labourers (CPI-RL) respectively, in August 2022 compared to 5.38 per cent & 5.44 per cent respectively in July 2022 and 2.13 per cent & 2.32 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The All-India CPI-AL and CPI-RL for August 2022 increased by 9 points each to stand at 1,140 and 1,152 points, respectively. The CPI-AL was 1,131 points in July 2022, while CPI-RL was 1143 points in the month.

Also read: India’s robust growth momentum may create macro stability challenges for economy

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 7.74 & 7.36 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, Wheat-Atta, Bajra, Maize, Pulses, Milk, Onion, Chillies Green/Dry, Turmeric whole, mixed spices, Vegetables & Fruits, Gur, etc.

In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 15 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1312 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 898 points stood at the bottom.

Also read: Government considers stock-holding limit for wheat

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 17 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1301 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 951 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh (15 points each) and for Rural Labourers by Jammu & Kashmir (17 points) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, wheat-atta, chillies dry, vegetables & fruits, etc.