scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in May 

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1180 points and 1192 points respectively in April 2023.

Written by PTI
retail inflation, retail inflation in India, indian retail infaltion, rural worker retail inflation, rural infaltion, financial express news
The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. (Representational Image/IE)

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased to 5.99 per cent and 5.84 per cent, respectively, in May.

Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index-agricultural labourers and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 6.50 per cent and 6.52 per cent respectively in April 2023 and 6.67 per cent and 7.00 per cent respectively during the corresponding month (May 2022) of the previous year, a labour bureau statement said.

It stated that food inflation stood at 6.31 per cent & 6.07 per cent in May 2023 compared to 6.67 per cent & 6.52 per cent respectively in April 2023 and 5.44 per cent & 5.51 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Also Read
Also Read

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of May 2023 increased by 6 & 5 points to stand at 1186 points and 1197 points respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1180 points and 1192 points respectively in April 2023.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 5.29 & 4.72 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, pulses, milk, meat goat, chillies dry, garlic, ginger, vegetables & fruits, etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 17 points in 11 States and a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 8 States while it remained stationary for Himachal Pradesh State.

Tamil Nadu with 1371 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 918 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 17 points in 12 States and a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 7 States while it remained stationary for Kerala State.

Tamil Nadu with 1360 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 968 points stood at the bottom.

Also Read

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Andhra Pradesh State (17 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, jowar, ragi, pulses, green/dry chillies, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Assam State and for Rural Labourers by Odisha State (5 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, ragi, mustard-oil, fish-fresh, onion, chillies green, etc.

More Stories on
Retail inflation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 21:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS