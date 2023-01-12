scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72 pc in December

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was at 4.19 per cent in December as against 4.67 per cent in November.

Written by PTI
Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72 pc in December
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 5.88 per cent in November 2022 and 5.66 per cent in December 2021. (IE)

Retail inflation declined to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to softening prices of food items, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 5.88 per cent in November 2022 and 5.66 per cent in December 2021.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was at 4.19 per cent in December as against 4.67 per cent in November.

Also Read

Also read: Budget to keep spending quality, stick to fiscal glide path

After remaining above the Reserve Bank of India‘s upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent since January 2022, retail inflation declined in November to 5.88 per cent and further in December to 5.72 per cent — its lowest level in one year.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 06:21:59 pm