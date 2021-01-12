  • MORE MARKET STATS

Retail inflation drops to 4.59 per cent in December: Govt data

By: |
January 12, 2021 5:59 PM

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93 per cent in November.

Food inflation declined to 3.41 per cent in December in 2020, compared to 9.5 per cent in the previous month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.Food inflation declined to 3.41 per cent in December in 2020, compared to 9.5 per cent in the previous month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Retail inflation fell sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93 per cent in November.

Related News

Food inflation declined to 3.41 per cent in December in 2020, compared to 9.5 per cent in the previous month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) factors in retail inflation while arriving at its monetary policy.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Retail inflation drops to 4.59 per cent in December Govt data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Manipur completes urban local bodies reforms; gets nod for Rs 75 cr additional borrowing
2Exports grow 16% in first week of January
3Coal sector to play vital role in achieving target of USD 5 trillion economy, says Home Minister Amit Shah