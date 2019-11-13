Retail inflation crosses RBI’s comfort level for first time in 16 months; CPI surges 4.62% in October

To maintain price stability, the government had set a medium-term inflation target of 4 per cent.

Retail prices in India have surged to a 16-month high in October 2019. The retail prices indicator– Consumer Price Index (CPI) — grew at 4.62 per cent, exceeding RBI’s benchmark of 4 per cent, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI). To keep the retail prices stable, the government has notified a medium-term inflation target of 4 per cent till March 2021. Food inflation can be attributed to the spike in CPI as Consumer Food Price Inflation (CFPI) skyrocketed 7.89 per cent in October.

India’s retail inflation rate rose to 3.99 percent on-year in September 2019, which was the highest inflation rate since July last year, as food prices rose to an over three-year high. The WPI inflation rate, on the other hand, fell to a 39-month low of 0.33 per cent from 1.08 per cent over the same period. This has largely to do with more weight that the food items have in the CPI than in the WPI. The food items have around 15 per cent weight in the WPI and more than 45 per cent in the CPI.

Meanwhile, RBI has significantly revised down median forecasts of inflation for 2019-20 since the November 2018 round of the RBI survey. The average inflation for 2019-20 was pegged at 4.8 per cent by the professional forecasters, which was revised down gradually to 3.5 per cent in September 2019.