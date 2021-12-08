RBI MPC LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC outcome today; no rate cut on cards, may maintain status-quo

The MPC is expected to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive meeting. (Image: REUTERS)

RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE: Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will bring its three-day deliberations to a close today, marking the end of the last bi-monthly policy meet of the calendar year. The MPC, led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, is expected to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive meeting, keeping in mind the rising number of covid-19 cases across the globe, infected by the Omicron variant. Most economists expect the MPC to maintain the status quo keeping the threat posed by the Omicron Covid variant in mind. Currently, the repo rate has been maintained at 4% by the central bank since last year’s two rate cuts of 75 bps in March and 40 bps in May. Economists and analysts will keep a close eye on what the MPC makes of the rapidly evolving economic scenario and what it makes of inflation.