RBI MPC LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC outcome today; no rate cut on cards, may maintain status-quo

RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE: Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will bring its three-day deliberations to a close today, marking the end of the last bi-monthly policy meet of the calendar year. The MPC, led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, is expected to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive meeting, keeping in mind the rising number of covid-19 cases across the globe, infected by the Omicron variant. Most economists expect the MPC to maintain the status quo keeping the threat posed by the Omicron Covid variant in mind. Currently, the repo rate has been maintained at 4% by the central bank since last year’s two rate cuts of 75 bps in March and 40 bps in May. Economists and analysts will keep a close eye on what the MPC makes of the rapidly evolving economic scenario and what it makes of inflation.
Highlights
MPC policy outcome will be announced soon as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das started his address.
The Indian economy has hauled itself from a deep economic crisis, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. He added that inflation is near the target area.
The banking system has been flushed with surplus liquidity for the last two and half years and despite measures by the RBI to rein in the surplus, it continues to be sizeable. The daily liquidity surplus (net outstanding) has widened from an average Rs 5.17 lakh crore during Apr to mid -Aug'21 to Rs. 7.6 lakh crore since then. ~ Care Ratings
~ Care Ratings
"We expect a status quo on repo rate and continuation of the accommodative stance in the monetary policy review on 8 December. A 20bp hike in reverse repo rate (RRR) is possible, but may not matter much as call rate (3.5%) is already above the RRR (3.35%)," said analysts at Edelweiss
We expect the RBI to continue with liquidity normalisation, probably increasing the quantum of longer tenor variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions. But, the reverse repo rate hike will most likely be reserved for the Feb'22 meeting. We are factoring in a hike in the repo rate in 1QFY23. ~ Nirmal Bang
~ Nirmal Bang
At the upcoming policy meet, we do not expect any change on the interest rate front, nor do we foresee a shift in the monetary policy stance of the RBI. The MPC's announcement would be closely watched for its assessment of the evolving economic scenario and price levels as well as how it tackles the surplus liquidity in the system, elevated bond yields and uneven credit uptick. ~ Care Ratings
~ Care Ratings
With growth on a strong footing, the RBI is inching towards withdrawal of its extra-accommodative policies. But with concerns emerging around a new COVID variant, we think the central bank is likely to guide for a very gradual path of policy normalisation. ~ Rahul Bajoria, Barclay's Bank
~ Rahul Bajoria, Barclay's Bank
The current liquidity flux looks somewhat sticky ahead, with an expected increase in currency in circulation being offset by government drawdown in surplus (implying increased spending) and possible capital flows. While FDI flows may remain steady ahead, further inflows to the tune of US$35-40bn could potentially come from India's bonds inclusion in global indices in one year's period. ~ Emkay Global
~ Emkay Global
Given the uncertainties associated with the scale of economic recovery, the RBI is expected to maintain its growth focus and continue with the accommodative monetary policy stance even as it moves towards gradual normalization. MPC is likely to maintain key interest rates i.e., the repo rate and reverse repo rate at a record low of 4% and 3.35% respectively. Policy rate hike unlikely before Q1 FY23. The reverse repo rate corridor (over the repo rate) could be narrowed from the current 65 bps in a graded manner from February 2022. ~ Care Ratings
~ Care Ratings