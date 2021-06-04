RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC outcome today; may maintain status quo

RBI MPC LIVE: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will shortly announce the outcome of the second bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting for this fiscal year. Analysts and rating agencies do not anticipate the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to undertake any heavy lifting, foreseeing the status quo to continue with key rates unchanged in the wake of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. RBI is also expected to maintain an accommodative stance to facilitate economic recovery. In its previous bi-monthly meeting in April, the MPC had kept key interest rates unchanged. The repo rate currently sits at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.
“The better than expected GDP data will have a positive bearing on the RBI credit policy. Moving forward, we expect growth rate to pick up on back of latest relief measures announced by the government, phased unlocking by states, normal monsoon, high vaccination and lower number of new cases," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International – an Investment consulting firm.
In its last policy review, the MPC had projected CPI inflation at around 5% for the fiscal year 2021-22. "RBI is unlikely to tinker with the inflation projection for the year despite the impact of international commodity prices which is being felt across manufacturing and services sector and the firming up of petroleum prices," said CARE Ratings in a report.
'With the ongoing impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and keeping a check on inflation levels, it is expected that the MPC will maintain a status quo on rates along with continuing an accommodative stance to ensure economic growth. Further, it is expected that RBI will continue with Open Market Operations (OMO), GSAP and other liquidity measures to ensure sufficient money supply and maintain interest rates in the economy,' said Amit Gupta, Deputy CFO, Arka Fincap Limited (Formerly known as Kirloskar Capital Limited).
RBI's GDP estimates for the financial year 2020-21 were just marginally off. RBI had estimated the economy to contract 7.5% while the actual numbers show that the economy shrank 7.3%. For the current fiscal year, RBI has forecasted a 10.5% growth. Many rating agencies have trimmed their double-digit GDP growth outlook. Eyes will be glued to how the RBI reacts to economic growth.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the G-SAP or Government Securities Acquisition Programme during its last MPC meet. With this, the central bank looks to reign in on the rising bond yields to aid government borrowings.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision taken by the Monetary Policy Committee during its three-day deliberations at 10 AM today.
"In the current environment, the choices before the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may be limited. With the second phase of the pandemic impacting consumption and growth, the MPC will likely maintain status quo on policy rates, continue with an accommodative policy stance and ensure adequate liquidity in the system – all in an effort to stimulate growth. While it will keep one eye on inflation levels on the back of rising global commodity prices, it currently will focus on supporting economic growth," said Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee began its bi-monthly deliberations on Wednesday amid expectations of keeping a status quo on repo and reverse repo rates due to uncertainty over the impact of the second COVID-19 wave. The monetary policy outcome will be announced on Friday, June 4, 2021. Analysts expect MPC to keep the policy interest rates unchanged, maintain the accommodative stance and ensure adequate liquidity in the system to stimulate growth. The RBI had kept key interest rates unchanged at the last MPC meeting held in April this year. The repo rate was kept at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.
