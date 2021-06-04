RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC outcome today; may maintain status quo

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will shortly announce the outcome of the second bi-monthly MPC meet. (Image: REUTERS)

RBI MPC LIVE: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will shortly announce the outcome of the second bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting for this fiscal year. Analysts and rating agencies do not anticipate the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to undertake any heavy lifting, foreseeing the status quo to continue with key rates unchanged in the wake of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. RBI is also expected to maintain an accommodative stance to facilitate economic recovery. In its previous bi-monthly meeting in April, the MPC had kept key interest rates unchanged. The repo rate currently sits at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.