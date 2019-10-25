Report card: India up 14 spots in ease of doing business rankings

Last year, India climbed 23 spots, and in five years of Narendra Modi (I and II) government, 79 places.

India climbed 14 notches in the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings for 2020 to a record 63rd position and figured among the world’s top 10 ‘most improved’ countries for the third consecutive time on the back of faster bankruptcy resolution and issuance of construction permits. Last year, India climbed 23 spots, and in five years of Narendra Modi (I and II) government, 79 places. However, India’s performance is still below par in enforcing contracts, registering property, starting a business and paying taxes.