Report Card: FY18 FDI record $62 billion, says Suresh Prabhu

The government on Friday said gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India touched a record $62 billion in the last fiscal, raising the level of such investments in the four years of the NDA regime to $223 billion, against $152 billion in the previous four years. Listing the achievements over the past four years, commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu said FDI inflows have touched an all-time high, goods exports have reversed a decline and a new industry policy to replace the one formulated way back in 1991 is almost ready. The industrial policy aims to help double the economy’s size to $5 trillion in seven to eight years. The FDI inflows in 2017-18 have been greatly aided by Petrochemical Complex, owned by Rosneftegaz, acquiring a 49% stake of Essar Oil for $13 billion.

‘Will clear misgivings on export subsidy’

Prabhu, who is visiting the US to hold talks with US trade representative Robert E Lighthizer next week, said India’s subsidy regime for exporters is compliant with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and that he is open to engaging any country that has any misgivings on such sops. The US recently dragged India to the WTO, claiming New Delhi’s export subsidies, worth around $7 billion a year, “harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete”.

The minister said he would take up issues — ranging from the tight US visa regime that is hurting the Indian IT industry to the US duty on steel and aluminium supplies from select countries, including India — with his American counterpart.

‘Will respond on Harley appropriately’

On the Trump administration’s demand to cut the duty on Harley-Davidson bikes, Prabhu said every country wants greater market access for their products. “If we will formally hear from them, we will respond, as is appropriate,” Prabhu said. Earlier this year, India trimmed import duties on fully-imported motorcycles from 75% to 50%. However, as reported by FE earlier, Harley in any case was importing much of its supplies in completely knocked-down conditions that were liable for only a 10% duty. Last year, US President Donald Trump claimed that Harley was subject to a 100% duty for exporting motorcycles to one country, in a veiled reference to India, and sought a removal of such taxes.

‘No value judgement by us on Flipkart deal’

On the statement by traders that their complaints against alleged violation of the FDI and other rules in the $16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal have been sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for action, Prabhu said any complaint received by the ministry is forwarded to right agencies (the RBI and ED in this case). “We forward complaints to right agencies because they are the ones who are supposed to take cognisance of any violation. We don’t make any value judgement on these cases. Violations are looked into by agencies mandated for them,” he told reporters here.

Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) secretary Ramesh Abhishek said under the FDI policy relating to e-commerce, such investments are allowed only in the marketplace model. “What we have heard is the investment that they (Walmart) are making is in a market place model (Flipkart says it’s an e-market place). Their (Walmart’s) business-to-business and cash and carry operations are separate.”

Waiting for a revised proposal by Apple

The minister said India has made it clear that it would be happy to facilitate Apple to invest here and is waiting for a revised proposal from the iPhone maker. The government has already asked Apple to revise its list of preconditions to set up a proper manufacturing facility in the country and come up with a “workable” strategy. Among other things, Apple earlier wanted a 15-year customs duty holiday on imports of iPhone kits, new and used capital equipment, and consumables.