Renewable energy sector received $1.5-billion FDI in FY19

The renewable energy sector received $1.5 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY19, 20.1% higher than the previous fiscal, power minister RK Singh informed Parliament on Thursday.

In the five-year period since FY15, FDI in the sector has been $4.8 billion.

The government had allowed 100% FDI in the sector through the automatic route. India ranks fourth among 40 countries in EY’s 2019 Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index report.

