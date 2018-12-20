Removal of tax incentives: Start-ups may continue to get sops

Phasing out the residual tax incentives is important but start-ups and some others might still need these sops, Akhilesh Ranjan, member, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Wednesday. The government, he said, was following a road map to abolish various profit-linked incentives to the corporate sector.

Ranjan is also chairman of the task force on Direct Taxes Code which is redrafting the 50-year old Income Tax Act. The task force is likely to submit its report by February 28, 2019 and some of its recommendations of the panel is expected to be included in the final Budget for 2019-20 which will be presented after the general elections due in May next year.

In an effort to bring corporate tax rate down to 25% from 30%, the government had identified removal of incentives as an integral step. Corporate tax rate for firms with revenue below `250 crore, which accounts for 99% of the corporate entities, has been brought down to 25%, while for larger firms, the marginal rate of 30% continues to apply with surcharges and education cess.

The Finance Bill 2016 laid out the trajectory for phasing out various exemptions and deductions, including setting the sunset dates for incentives without any terminal date. So the depreciation allowed on certain assets under Section 32 came down to 60% from 100%, effective April 1, 2017. The weighted deduction on capital expenditure under section 35 was also scrapped on the same date.

Further, deduction for expenditure incurred on scientific research is restricted to 100% from 200% earlier under section 35, effective FY18. The Budget 2016 also set the FY17 as the sunset year for profit-linked incentives under section 80-IA for infrastructure companies.

Ranjan asserted that the exercise of rewriting the tax laws would be aimed at encouraging compliance and ensuring tax certainty.

“Tax laws must be capable of being understood… In some areas language has become rather problematic. There have been additions and insertions of explanations after explanations, provisos after provisos,” he said.