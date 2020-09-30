Relief for GST taxpayers: Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR 9, 9C returns till October-end

GSTR-9 is an annual return form consisting of details of purchases, sales, input tax credit, refund claimed or demand created, etc.

The government today extended the deadline for filing the annual return in GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for 2018-19 from 30 September to 31 October 2020. After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, the government has extended the due date for furnishing annual return in GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) said in a tweet. The move is expected to give some relief to large taxpayers amid the implementation of e-invoicing from 1 October 2020.

In view of the COVID pandemic, the government has finally acceded to the request of tax filers for extending the timelines for filing the annual return for FY 2018-19 by a month, Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner, AMRG & Associates, told Financial Express Online. This extension is expected to bring respite to millions of taxpayers including large taxpayers who are battling with the implementation of e-invoicing from 1 October 2020, Rajat Mohan added.

GSTR-9 is an annual return form that has to be filed by GST registered taxpayers, giving details of purchases, sales, input tax credit, refund claimed or demand created, etc, while GSTR-9C is an audit form that has to be filed annually by taxpayers with a turnover above 2 crores, and it must be certified by a CA. GSTR-9C is a reconciliation statement between the annual returns filed in GSTR-9 and the taxpayer’s audited annual financial statements.

“With the extension, both the ITR filing date for audit cases and the annual GST returns will now fall due on the same dates. Taxpayers must start preparing well in time for both to meet the concurrent due dates,” Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO – ClearTax, told Financial Express Online.

Last month, the Goods and Services Tax Network ( GSTN ) had enabled taxpayers to download document wise details, such as Input Tax Credit, of Table 8A of Form GSTR-9, from the portal in excel format. In addition, the excel file also consisted of details from Form GSTR-1/GSTR-5 filed till 31 October of the following year. The new feature was expected to help the taxpayers in reconciling the values appearing in Table 8A of Form GSTR 9, thus making the filing of Form GSTR 9 easier.