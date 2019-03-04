Relief for farmers as insurers fast track settlements under Modi’s farm crop insurance scheme

Also, insurers need to pay 12% interest if they delay settlement beyond a stipulated period even after receiving all premia.

With a 12% penalty for delayed settlement, insurance companies have expedited payments to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Even as the harvest is barely over, around 95% claims made so far for kharif 2018 crop losses have been settled in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka under PMFBY, according to initial data reviewed by FE.

Long delays in settlement of claims under PMFBY, launched in FY17, have been a dampener — in some cases farmers did not receive the insurance payments even a year after making claims, scuppering the objective of the scheme. The faster settlement is also enabled by states increasingly paying their share of premia in time.

Along with the succour being given to farmers under PM-Kisan scheme — over 1 crore have already received `2,000 each and several crores more are set to get the money by the month-end — the timely crop insurance settlements will come in handy for the government ahead of the elections.

“As kharif claims have started coming, there has been a significant improvement in claims settlement, so far,” a government official said. He said 100% claims have been settled in Gujarat (`134 crore), Rajasthan (`49 crore) and Karnataka (`29 crore) while in Uttar Pradesh the settlement is over 95% at `101 crore. However, in states like Maharashtra and Haryana, the claims settlement is still 25% and 1%, respectively. Out of `643 crore of claims received from all the states under PMFBY, companies have paid `385 crore (60%), as per data as of February 28.

In September last year, the government changed the PMFBY guidelines by putting 12% interest to be paid to farmers by insurance companies for the delay in settlement claims beyond two months of prescribed cut-off date. As insurance companies were complaining that the delay in claims settlement was due to non-payment of premium by states, the guidelines made it mandatory for state governments to pay 12% interest for the delay in release of their share of premium beyond three months of prescribed cut-off date. Also, insurers need to pay 12% interest if they delay settlement beyond a stipulated period even after receiving all premia.

The Centre has also devised a formula to reduce the delay in settling the claims of farmers, under which 50% upfront premium at the beginning of the season will be made to insurance companies by both Centre and state from what was their own share in the previous season. The balance premium will be paid to the insurers in installments and it will be based on the business statistics and settlement of claims.

In 2018, India had received 91% rainfall of the long period average (LPA) of 89 cm during the June-September monsoon season. Large parts of Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand and North-East region had witnessed deficient rainfall. There was also crops damage in UP, Haryana and some other states due to unseasonable rains and hailstorms at harvesting period.

Since the claims are made by farmers on different dates for kharif crops and compilation of data also takes time, the Centre is closely monitoring the progress of claims settlement, particularly after the introduction of 12% interest penalty, the official said. “No insurance company would like to pay interest and we expect that farmers will receive their claims payment within two months,” he said.

Insurers are estimated to have made a surplus of nearly `10,000 crore (including operational costs) in the past two kharif seasons. In kharif 2016, insurance companies collected `16,276 crore premium under PMFBY while the claims paid were `10,425 crore, resulting in an estimated surplus of `5,851 crore. Similarly, the difference between premium collected and claims paid was `4,077 crore in kharif 2017.

In a matter of two years, PMFBY has become the third-largest line of non-life insurance business in India after motor and health insurance. The profit earned by insures in the first three crop seasons could be around `5,000 crore after factoring in at least 10% (of the gross premium) expenditure on reinsurance and other administrative expenses, analysts said.

Of the 12% (of sum insured) premium paid for PMFBY, farmers pay only 2 percentage points while the remainder is split equally between the Centre and states.