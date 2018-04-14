Reliance Infrastructure, Tata Projects win five packages in Mumbai Metro Line 4

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday said it has been given the letter of award by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of three packages worth Rs 1,584 crore for the Mumbai Metro’s Line 4. (PTI)

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday said it has been given the letter of award by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of three packages worth Rs 1,584 crore for the Mumbai Metro’s Line 4. RInfra had bid in a joint venture (JV) with Astaldi of Italy. The proposed 32.32-km metro will connect the suburb of Kasarvadavali in Thane to Vadala in central Mumbai. Earlier this month, Reliance Infra won the contracts for Packages 8, 10 and 12, involving the construction of 18 stations, 19.9 km of viaducts and two railway crossings. The work has to be completed in a time-frame of two and a half years from the date of award. Tata Projects has won the other two packages on Line 4. The company had also bid through a JV, with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) as a partner. The JV won Package 9 with a bid of Rs 538.02 crore and Package 11 with a bid of Rs 510.22 crore.

Overall, there were 11 bidders in the fray for five packages on Line 4. The companies that participated were Larsen & Toubro, HCC, IL&FS Transportation, NCC, J Kumar Infraprojects and JMC Projects, among others. The metro is expected to reduce the travel time from over an hour at present to less than 30 minutes as well as provide more north-south rail connectivity, and reduce the burden on the city’s existing suburban rail network. Earlier this week, a consortium led by Germany’s DB Engineering was awarded the project and construction management services contract valued at $2.26 billion for Metro Line 4. The MMRDA has proposed 10 metro corridors for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region at a total cost of about Rs 85,000 crore.