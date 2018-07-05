Reliance Industries AGM 2018: Taking Modi’s lead, Mukesh Ambani vows to use tech to double farmers’ income

In 2017 too, Mukesh Ambani had said at an event that agriculture, education and healthcare are the three sectors where the company can reinvent itself digitally. (IE)

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman on Thursday said he has a dream to more than double income of the country’s farmers. “We want to more than double income of our farmers,” Mukesh Ambani said this on Thursday at the RIL’s 41st AGM in Mumbai. Jio Phone can usher a smart green revolution in India, the billionaire businessman said. Reliance Industries is providing broadband connectivity to villages, and schools across India through Jio under the education platform. Jio can bring about a smart green revolution in India through an agriculture platform, he added.

Meanwhile, last year too, Mukesh Ambani had said at an event that agriculture, education and healthcare are the three sectors where the company can reinvent itself digitally as these are considered to be difficult terrains which impact the majority of the Indian people. “Agriculture, education and healthcare — all three are on our roadmap which are, to my mind, the most difficult areas and they impact majority of the people,” IANS had reported citing Mukesh Ambani.

“We now have the opportunity to digitally reinvent all sectors of our economy whether it is financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare. India can leapfrog the world in each of these sectors. First, I have chosen agriculture because we cannot ignore the reality of poverty and underdevelopment in rural India.” Mukesh Ambani had said agriculture is a difficult terrain.”Education is important and healthcare is the most difficult,. So we would clearly think about what we can do in each one of these three areas,” he had said.

Today, billionaire Mukesh Ambani also announced the launch of JioGiga TV, JioPhone 2 from August 15th, and said that three popular apps Youtube, Whatsapp and Facebook will be available on the JioPhone. JioPhone 2 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. Reliance Industries also announced the launch of JioGigaFiber,’ a wired broadband service from the stables of the oil-telecom conglomerate. “We have more than 25 million JioPhone users in India. We are now taking the JioPhone to the next level, with added capabilities and functionalities,” Mukesh Ambani noted. Last year, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of JioPhone, virtually free of cost, with a refundable Rs 1,500 security deposit.