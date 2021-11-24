Regular India-US engagements under Trade Policy Forum will help removing barriers to trade: USIBC

"We're encouraged with positive statements coming from both sides and are certain regular engagements under the Forum will help removing barriers to trade, facilitate higher levels of investment and increase two-way trade in goods and services," the USIBC said.
A regular engagement between India and the United States under the bilateral Trade Policy Forum mechanism will help remove barriers to trade, facilitate higher levels of investment and increase two-way trade in goods and services, the US India Business Council said Tuesday.
“We’re encouraged with positive statements coming from both sides and are certain regular engagements under the Forum will help removing barriers to trade, facilitate higher levels of investment and increase two-way trade in goods and services,” the USIBC said.
In a statement, the USIBC congratulated Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai for a successful reconvening of the US-India Trade Policy Forum and said that they are glad to see the robust agenda set forth by the leaders.
“Today’s meeting also confirms the widespread benefit of U.S.-India commercial partnership and the importance of innovation and investment, reaffirming the importance of collaboration on the Quad, climate, health, and labor issues,” the council said.
“We look forward to playing a significant role in guiding and advancing these issues on behalf of the USIBC membership and working in tandem with both governments,” it said.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.