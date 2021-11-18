Recent reforms will lay foundation of higher growth: CEA

Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2021, he said the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme being implemented by the government is directed towards growth.
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Thursday said the recent reforms initiated by the government will lay the foundation of higher growth. Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2021, he said the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme being implemented by the government is directed towards growth. He added that there is an impelling need to improve the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector which, in turn, will help in job creation and promote inclusive growth.
Subramanian also stressed that the economies of scale is one of the most important aspects to reduce average costs and thereby becoming competitive, not only in the domestic market but also in international markets.
Rakesh Mohan, member (part-time), Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, while articulating that the Indian economy needs a reboot stated that there is a need for a third-generation reforms aimed at leapfrogging its growth trajectory to the next level of around 8-9 per cent, which will ensure doubling of per-capita income in the coming decades.
There is also a need for a regulatory standards-setting authority, which is technologically competent to deliver on the third generation reforms, he added. Vijay L Kelkar, chairman of India Development Foundation and former finance secretary to Government of India, spoke on the GST reform.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.