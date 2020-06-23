Rebooting operations: Business is back, but pace slows in June

By: |
Published: June 23, 2020 2:40 AM

Nomura economists believe it is too early to say whether this represents a blip or early signs of post-lockdown activity fatigue.

Business is back, but pace slows in JuneBusiness is back, but pace slows in June (Representative image)

While the resumption of business is progressing well, the pace has slowed somewhat since mid-June.

Related News

Nomura economists believe it is too early to say whether this represents a blip or early signs of post-lockdown activity fatigue. Upcoming data, they say, will be key.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Rebooting operations Business is back but pace slows in June
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt to soon impose customs duty on solar cells
2Govt to curb low-grade imports, opportunistic takeover of firms: Piyush Goyal
3Friction with India: China lures Bangladesh, Nepal with trade sops