scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

RBI’s new web portal UDGAM aims to facilitate easier search for unclaimed deposits

Given the increasing trend in the amount of unclaimed deposits, RBI has been undertaking public awareness campaigns from time to time to sensitise the public on this matter.

Written by FE Business
rbi, reserve bank of india, bank credit, scheduled commercial banks, scb, msme, infrastructure, loans, Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit, kcc, kisan credit card, reserve bank innovation hub, face, digital credit delivery, open APIs, open architecture, frictionless credit delivery
The launch of the web portal will help users identify unclaimed deposits/ accounts and enable them to either claim the deposit amount or make their deposit accounts operative at their respective banks. (Image: RBI Twitter)

The Governor, Reserve Bank of India today launched a Centralised Web Portal UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation) and the details of unclaimed deposits with respect to seven banks will be initially available on the portal. The search facility for remaining banks on the portal would be made available in a phased manner from October 15.

This portal has been developed by RBI to facilitate and make it easier for them to search their unclaimed deposits across multiple banks at one place.

Also Read

The launch of the web portal will help users identify unclaimed deposits/ accounts and enable them to either claim the deposit amount or make their deposit accounts operative at their respective banks. Reserve Bank Information Technology (ReBIT), Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services (IFTAS) and participating banks have collaborated on developing the portal.

Also Read

The Reserve Bank of India announced the development of a centralised web portal for searching unclaimed deposits on April 6, 2023. Given the increasing trend in the amount of unclaimed deposits, RBI has been undertaking public awareness campaigns from time to time to sensitise the public on this matter.

Also Read

Further, through these initiatives, the RBI is looking to encourage users to identify and approach their respective banks for claiming these unclaimed deposits.

More Stories on
RBI
SBI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 16:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS