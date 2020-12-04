  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI’s monetary policy statement: Here are the key highlights

December 4, 2020 12:34 PM

Fiscal stimulus moving beyond being supportive of consumption and liquidity to supporting growth-generating investment.

RBI to use various instruments at appropriate time to ensure ample liquidity is available in system.

Following are the highlights of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ statement and resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC):

* Benchmark rate kept unchanged for third time in a row at 4 pc
* Indian economy expected to contract 7.5 pc this fiscal, lower than 9.5 pc contraction projected in Oct
* Economy to clock growth of 0.1 pc in Q3; Q4 to see 0.7 pc growth
* Retail inflation projected at 6.8 pc in Q3, 5.8 pc in Q4
* Inflation to remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months


* Private investment still slack and capacity utilisation has not fully recovered

* RBI to use various instruments at appropriate time to ensure ample liquidity is available in system
* RBI ready to take further measures to ease liquidity; will continue to respond to global uncertainty
* RBI to maintain accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth, keep inflation at targeted level
* To raise limit for contactless card transaction from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per transaction from January
* RTGS system to be made 24X7 in next few days
* Commercial, cooperative banks to retain profit made in 2019-20; not to make any dividend payment
* RBI committed to preserving depositors’ interest in the financial system.

