RBI’s monetary policy statement: Here are the key highlights

Following are the highlights of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ statement and resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC):

* Benchmark rate kept unchanged for third time in a row at 4 pc

* Indian economy expected to contract 7.5 pc this fiscal, lower than 9.5 pc contraction projected in Oct

* Economy to clock growth of 0.1 pc in Q3; Q4 to see 0.7 pc growth

* Retail inflation projected at 6.8 pc in Q3, 5.8 pc in Q4

* Inflation to remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months

* Fiscal stimulus moving beyond being supportive of consumption and liquidity to supporting growth-generating investment.

* Private investment still slack and capacity utilisation has not fully recovered

* RBI to use various instruments at appropriate time to ensure ample liquidity is available in system

* RBI ready to take further measures to ease liquidity; will continue to respond to global uncertainty

* RBI to maintain accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth, keep inflation at targeted level

* To raise limit for contactless card transaction from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per transaction from January

* RTGS system to be made 24X7 in next few days

* Commercial, cooperative banks to retain profit made in 2019-20; not to make any dividend payment

* RBI committed to preserving depositors’ interest in the financial system.