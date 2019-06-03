RBI’s June monetary policy meet begins today; these factors may shape rate cut decision

By: |
Updated: June 3, 2019 12:43:07 PM

The second bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the RBI began Monday amid expectations that another rate cut may be in the offing, even as banks didn’t fully pass the benefits of the previous cut to the customers.

Even as the central bank cut rates by 50 bps since February, the rates have only dipped marginally by 5 bps.

The second bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the RBI began Monday amid expectations that another rate cut may be in the offing, even as banks didn’t fully pass the benefits of the previous cut to the customers. The meet holds significance as it comes at a time of muted GDP growth and slowdown in the economy. Even as the central bank cut rates by 50 bps since February, the MCLR rates have only dipped marginally by 5 bps. The RBI may not slash rates on account of concerns around monsoon, oil prices, firming wholesale and retail prices, incomplete transmission by the banks among others, said Goldman Sachs in a report released last week agead of announcement of the Q4FY19 GDP data.

The central bank may in fact evaluate the implications of the new government policies for growth and inflation, the global brokerage added. However, with bond yields on benchmark government bonds declining to 18-month low of 7.03 per cent on Friday, a section is betting on the cut once again. The 10-year government bond yields were standing at 6.97 per cent at the time of reporting.

In the forthcoming policy, the RBI may come up with a rate cut of 35-50 bps, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India, told The Indian Express. However, the RBI should now look at the transmission side as such large rate cuts won’t otherwise help fully, he added. There are others who expect the central bank to announce both new liquidity measures and a rate cut.

Also read: India’s manufacturing sector growth gains momentum in May: PMI

The rate cut expectations are in the range of 25 bps to 50 bps, Shanti Ekambaram, president, consumer banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said. The RBI decision would be based on how fiscal situation evolves with the Budget and other spending measures, the banker noted, adding the RBI may also consider issues such as global trade tensions, geopolitical equations and the monsoon outlook.

India has recorded a 20-quarter low Q4FY19 GDP growth rate of 5.8 per cent and a 5-year low full FY19 growth of 6.8 per cent, the government data showed. The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its bi-monthly policy on Thursday. It has already cut the short-term lending rate or repo rate by 25 basis points each in its last two reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI’s June monetary policy meet begins today; these factors may shape rate cut decision
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition