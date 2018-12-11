  • Rajasthan

    Cong 95
    BJP 81
    RLM 0
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 103
    BSP 5
    OTH 8

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 65
    BJP 17
    JCC 8
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 87
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 8

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

RBI’s institutional capabilities very strong, will do whatever required for economy, says Rajiv Kumar

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 12:19 PM

A day after Urjit Patel resigned as RBI Governor, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tuesday said the central bank's institutional capabilities are 'very strong' and it will do whatever is required for the markets and economy.

RBI’s institutional capabilities very strong, will do whatever required for economy, says Rajiv Kumar (Express photo/File)

A day after Urjit Patel resigned as RBI Governor, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tuesday said the central bank’s institutional capabilities are ‘very strong’ and it will do whatever is required for the markets and economy. Kumar further said although Patel has done an amazing work in the last two years as RBI Governor, the functioning of the central bank is not dependent on any particular individual. “RBI’s institutional capabilities are very strong and they will do whatever is required for the markets and economy.

READ ALSO | Urjit Patel’s resignation: 7 flashpoints between RBI and Modi government

“The fact is that RBI itself is such a professional institution, and such a long-standing institution that you know, the business will continue,” Kumar said on the sidelines of an event here. Patel, who had a run-in with the government over autonomy of the central bank, resigned from his job on Monday, citing personal reasons. The Niti Aayog vice chairman also assured that the government will do whatever is required to continue its business as usual. “Patel has done an amazing work in the last two years…But RBI is not dependent on any one particular individual,” Kumar said.

READ ALSO | After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head

Commenting of weakening of the rupee after Patel’s resignation, Kumar said: “The government also, I am sure, is seized of the matter and will take care whichever way it’s possible.” The rupee Tuesday plunged by a significant 110 paise in early trade as domestic equities saw heavy sell-off amid crucial state election results and the unexpected resignation of Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI’s institutional capabilities very strong, will do whatever required for economy, says Rajiv Kumar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition