RBI windfall: Centre to fast-track spending in Q2

The additional Rs 58,000 crore surplus transfer from the Reserve Bank of India in FY20 over the budgeted amount will boost the non-tax revenues of the Centre and compensate for a likely near identical shortfall in tax revenues, likely leaving the budget size and headline deficit numbers unaffected for the year, ceteris paribus.

The windfall from RBI will accelerate the government’s spending momentum to reach the trend 53-54% of BE by end-September (H1of FY20). The government expenditure in Q1FY20 was 25.9% of BE compared to near-30% trend in recent years. For the full year, the government would try to stick to the expenditure BE of Rs 27.84 lakh crore, up 20.5% y-o-y. To contain fiscal deficit, it had pruned spending by Rs 1.3 lakh crore or 5.4% of BE in FY19.

“The government will stick to the fiscal glide path this year,” an official told FE. According to the revised road map, fiscal deficit has to be reduced from 3.4% in FY19 to 3.3% in FY20 and further to 3% in FY21.

Last financial year, the Centre received Rs 68,000 crore from RBI and the year before, the amount was Rs 40,659 crore. The RBI on Monday decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the Centre in 2018-19 (July–June) — the entire net disposable income of Rs 1.23 lakh crore and an additional Rs 52,637 crore of ‘excess provisions’ identified as per the formula mooted by Bimal Jalan committee, which reviewed the central bank’s economic capital framework (ECF). It has already transferred Rs 1.48 lakh crore to the Centre (minus Rs 28,000 crore given as advance in February, which was accounted for by the Centre in FY19 Budget).

The Centre had budgeted for Rs 90,000 crore from the RBI this fiscal.

However, the Centre’s net tax receipts (NTR) in Q1 were just 14.7% of the FY20 target (BE), with an annual growth of a mere 6%. This is even as NTR growth required to meet the BE is a daunting 29.5%. It may be noted that despite Q1 NTR last year being 16% of the respective BE (with robust y-o-y growth of 34%), the year ended with an over 11% shortfall (Rs 1.64 lakh crore) under this head, necessitating a savage s pending cut to avoid a big fiscal slippage.

“Unlike last year, shortfall in tax revenues, if any, won’t exceed Rs 50,000 crore in this year. Amnesty scheme in the indirect taxes will help improve collections,” another official said. The Centre announced a dispute resolution scheme that provides relief up to 70% for taxpayers on the demands raised by the department. This is expected to reduce legacy litigation where revenue of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore is locked.

Usually, the Centre saves about Rs 50,000-60,000 crore annually due to the inability of the departments to spend resources allocated to them. The additional funds from RBI and savings would give some headroom to reassign resources for most pressing needs of the economy. “The additional funds should be used to eliminate systemic risk in financial system, which has arisen from telephone banking (extraneous influence) by PSBs, frauds in PSBs, IL&FS & NBFC crisis & for tax reform/reduction,” former chief economic adviser Arvind Virmani said.

If revenue receipts fare poorly, the Centre could roll over some payments such as subsidies to the subsequent years or resort to additional extra budgetary resources through PSUs to keep fiscal deficit at the BE level.

“More money coming to the government (from RBI) either for meeting the budgetary target or for extra expenditure has been seen positively,” Care Ratings said in a note.