RBI will pump lakhs of crores of rupees by giving money to banks, firms, states, financial institutions

RBI has decided to increase the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit of the states by 60 per cent over and above the present level.

RBI has announced another round of economic relief measures as the country continues to stay under lockdown, with a plan to pump in money and liquidity worth lakhs of crores of rupees into the system. The Reserve Bank has decided to give Rs 50,000 crore to NABARD, SIDBI, and NHB, in order to pass on the funds to schedule commercial banks, housing finance banks, and other financial institutions. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the surplus capital will help to infuse liquidity into the market by boosting credit growth.

The RBI has also slashed the LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) requirement of banks to 80 per cent from 100 per cent, giving more liquidity to banks. LCR is a requirement where banks are required to hold enough high-quality liquid assets to fund cash outflows for a month. Reduction in LCR limits for banks is a good liquidity measure in the current economic situation, however, banks need to act fast in extending credit to India Inc, said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, not only banks and companies are struggling but the states are also going through a rough phase. To provide greater comfort to the states to undertake COVID-19 containment and mitigation efforts and enable them to better plan their market borrowings, the Reserve Bank has also decided to increase the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit of the states by 60 per cent over and above the present level. This facility will be available till September 30, 2020.

The higher WMA limit is expected to temper the surge in SDL issuance by the states in H1 FY21, and therefore contribute to some cooling of spreads compared to the alarmingly high levels seen in the last six weeks, said Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice President & Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA Limited.

Shaktikanta Das also announced that RBI will conduct TLTRO 2.0 for an aggregate amount of Rs 50,000 crore, to begin with. He added that at least half of the amount must go to the mid and small-sized NBFCs and MFIs and the exposure in this facility will not be reckoned under the large exposure framework. TLTRO is a tool to stimulate bank lending to the real economy and strengthen the transmission of monetary policy.

The tone of RBI is of empathy and support to needy sectors and the TLTRO focused on mid-size NBFCs and MFIs is positive, said Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank. However, the implementation part plays an important role as the additional funds should be available to a wider spectrum for easy downstream flow. TLTRO 2.0 is an important step in safeguarding the stability of the non- banks but it is equally important to ensure this additional liquidity is available to a wider spectrum of NBFCs and MFIs and not limited to a few, said Vydianathan Ramaswamy, Director – Ratings, Brickwork Ratings.