RBI vs Government: Now, Reserve Bank autonomy seen as ‘essential’

Amid strong rumours that Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel has threatened to step down, upset by an election-bound government meddling with the central bank’s regulatory turf, the finance ministry on Wednesday sought to de-escalate the situation by issuing a statement where it asserted it respected the RBI’s autonomy as an “essential and accepted governance requirement”.

“Both the government and the central bank, in their functioning, have to be guided by public interest and the requirements of the Indian economy. For the purpose, extensive consultations on several issues take place between the government and the RBI from time to time. This is equally true of all other regulators. Government of India has never made public the subject matter of those consultations. Only the final decisions taken are communicated,” the ministry said.

The ministry’s conciliatory tone comes a day after finance minister Arun Jaitley blamed the RBI for not doing enough to control “indiscriminate lending” by the public sector banks during the 2008-14 period under the UPA government’s watch, which precipitated the twin balance-sheet problem of both the lenders and borrowers under severe, seemingly inescapable stress. Jaitley’s remarks were widely perceived to be in response to the RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya’s public assertion last week, virtually warning the government of extreme economic/financial sector consequences if it attempted to undermine the RBI’s authority.

Although the finance ministry’s latest move signalled the strife may have eased for the moment, given the unrelenting positions both the government and the RBI have on a clutch of issues, the tensions might surface again in the coming weeks.

The RBI is particularly peeved at the government invoking the hitherto unused Section 7 of the RBI Act to open consultations with it on several issues of current importance (although no diktat has been issued by the ministry, the references to the Section, that leaves scope for issuance of directions that are binding, in three different communications from the ministry recently, were enough to raise the central bank’s hackles).

Keen to manage the fiscal situation, prop up investments and consumption in the economy and ensure that the small businesses and trade as well as people at large are not upset with the government in the run-up to the elections, the government is bound to insist on an unprecedentedly high transfer from RBI’s ‘surplus’ pool.

Among experts there are divergent views on the RBI’s surplus and how and how much of that needs to be shared with the government. Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian had suggested that the central bank’s ‘excess capital’ could be redeployed to bolster the capital base of state-owned banks. Others including former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had, however, denounced the proposal, saying if the proposal is implemented, it could get the banking regulator into the business of owning banks with resultant conflicts of interest.

Experts also reckon that the RBI needs to maintain a strong balance sheet to perform its functions effectively. They note that the perception that the RBI capital is in excess of what generally other central banks have is because of the amounts held in the currency and gold revaluation account (which stood at `5.29 lakh crore on June 30, 2017). The gains arising out of revaluation of foreign currency assets, these experts point out, are notional and cannot be treated as free reserves that could be transferred to the government.

To reduce the impact of cyclicality in the RBI’s economic capital levels on the surplus transferable to the government, the central bank has put in place a rule-based ‘staggered surplus distribution policy’ (SSDP) in FY18. In FY18, the central bank transferred `50,000 crore surplus in two installments, `10,000 crore in March 2018, to help the Centre tide over a tight fisc and the remaining amount in August.

The finance ministry has also sought changes to the “stringent” prompt corrective action (PCA) regime for stressed banks, suggesting that the framework be aligned with best global practices to allow banks some headroom for growth. But arguing against any dilution, Acharya recently said that without the PCA imposition, some banks would have witnessed even higher losses and required even higher taxpayer money for recapitalisation.

As many as 11 of the 21 public-sector banks are on the RBI’s watchlist for battered financial position. Under the PCA guidelines, stressed banks operate under some tough conditions. The lenders are stopped from expanding their branch networks and need to maintain higher provisions. In certain cases, they are stopped from lending until they fix their finances.

Recently, the RBI also made public its dissent note on certain recommendations of a government panel under the economic affairs secretary, opposing the idea of setting up an independent regulator outside the central bank to deal with issues relating to payments