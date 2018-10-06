RBI to proactively manage liquidity to achieve policy objective: Acharya in Monetary Policy Review

The markets were reassured by RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya’s assurance that the central bank will continue to proactively manage the system liquidity. (File photo: PTI)

-Utsav Saxena

Bonds rallied on Friday after the RBI left the key policy rate untouched at 6.5%. The yield on the benchmark bond fell to as low as 8.02% before closing at 8.03%, down by 13 basis points from the previous close of 8.16%. The yield had risen to as high at 8.20% on Thursday.

The markets were reassured by RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya’s assurance that the central bank will continue to proactively manage the system liquidity so as to achieve the monetary policy objective of aligning the weighted average call rate with the policy rate while also meeting the economy’s demand for reserve money growth. “The evolving liquidity conditions will however continue to determine our specific choice of instruments for liquidity management,” Acharya said.

At a press conference after the policy announcement, Acharya said several measures have been taken, especially in the second half of September to provide adequate system liquidity. In particular, two open market operation (OMO) purchases were undertaken of Rs 10,000 crore each in the second fortnight and Rs 36,000 crore OMOs have been announced for the month of October.

The deputy governor mentioned that RBI along with the government of India and markets regulator Sebi have been closely monitoring the situation. He commented, “I would like to urge all financial firms to place greater reliance on equity and other modes of long term finance for funding of long-term assets rather than relying excessively on short-term wholesale paper.”

Acharya continued to emphasise that chasing lower marginal costs of funding in order to retain or acquire market share in lending is a myopic strategy; it is associated with significant rollover risks in the medium term and the practice appears to have led to a form of maturity rat race in the financing of the financial sector. Increasing asset liability mismatch in this manner can be a particularly imprudent policy in a time of global and domestic tightening conditions. It is best to avoid this in order to safeguard financial firms’ own balance sheets as well as for financial stability.