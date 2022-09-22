RBI to infuse more funds as liquidity slips into deficit

With the banking system liquidity slipping into a deficit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for Rs 50,000 crore on Thursday.

Banks have been borrowing increasing amounts from the marginal standing facility (MSF) window over the past week or so — on Tuesday they borrowed a little over Rs 30,000 crore, up from Rs 11,000 crore on Monday. Moreover, over the past few sessions, the call money rate has slowly crept past the repo rate — it was 5.6% on Monday and inched up to 5.64% on Tuesday.

“While the net injection of funds was to the tune of Rs 21,873 crore adjusting for cash reserve ratio (CRR), the deficit works out to close to Rs 39,000 crore,” Vivek Kumar, economist at Quantico Research said.

Bhaskar Panda, Executive Vice President (Overseas Treasury), HDFC Bank said the system was between a deficit and a little surplus. He observed that the outflow on account of advance taxes, the pick–up in credit demand and slower pace of growth in deposits as also the RBI intervention in the forex markets had contributed to the shrinking liquidity. “Going forward, there will be demand for funds as the festive season begins. It is likely the RBI will take some steps to ensure there is adequate liquidity,” Panda said.

Sushanta Mohanty, General Manager – Treasury, Bank of Baroda, believes the liquidity tightening is temporary. “The RBI is monitoring the situation and will infuse liquidity through different tools like variable repo etc as and when required. Some of the liquidity that has gone out due to advance taxes and the goods and services tax will flow back into the system” Mohanty said.

Importantly, government cash balances with the RBI remain high at an estimated Rs 3.2 trillion, while tax collections have been robust. Some of this is expected to flow back into the system over the next few weeks.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank observed that going into October, festive spends will keep liquidity tight. "Unless the magnitude of government spending is very high, we expect overnight rates will hover above the repo rate and we will see more frequent variable repo rate auctions," Bhardwaj said.

Mohanty observed that since the RBI has withdrawn its accommodative stance, liquidity is likely to stay around neutral levels until inflation is brought under control. “The RBI is monitoring the situation and will infuse liquidity through different tools like variable repo etc as and when required,” he said.

Quantico’s Kumar points out liquidity has also shrunk due to the RBI’s interventions in the foreign currency market. “We estimate the RBI would have injected around $35 billion between April and now and this is money that has been permanently impounded,” he said. On Wednesday, the Indian currency closed at a new low of 79.98 to the dollar.