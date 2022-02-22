RBI to auction bonds worth Rs 23,000 crore

Earlier, the central bank had cancelled two weekly bond auctions on account of the good cash position of the government.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 23,000 crore, after the cancellation of two consecutive auctions because of good cash position of the government. The auction includes sale of the new benchmark 6.54%-2032 worth Rs 13,000 crore, 6.95%-2061 bonds worth Rs 6,000 crore and GOI FRB 2028 worth Rs 4,000 crore.

According to a release, the auction will be conducted using a uniform price method for GoI FRB 2028 and 6.54%-2032, and a multiple price method for 6.95%-2061. It will be held on February 25 between 10:30 am and 11:30 am while the additional competitive underwriting portion can be submitted by primary dealers from 9 am to 9:30 am.

In the uniform price auction, all successful bidders will be allotted papers at the cut-off price level, above which no bid will be entertained irrespective of the rate quoted by them. Under the multiple price method, successful bidders need to pay the price at which they bid for the allotted quantity of securities.

Earlier, the central bank had cancelled two weekly bond auctions on account of the good cash position of the government. The decision was taken after consultation with the GoI.

The cancellation of the auction turned very positive for bond yields, which were sharply rising after higher borrowing figures were announced in the Budget. Yields have eased around 12-15 bps in the last two weeks and are currently trading in a very thin range.

On Monday, the new 10-year benchmark 6.54%-2032 bond yield ended at 6.6925%.