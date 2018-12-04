RBI throws legal challenge to CIC; here’s why it can’t disclose wilful defaulters, foreign donors details

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 3:24 PM

The CIC watchdog last month issued a show-cause notice to RBI governor Urjit Patel for "dishonouring" a Supreme Court judgement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has challenged the notice of Chief Information Commission (CIC) which issued show-cause notice for not revealing details of wilful defaulters and foreign donors on FCRA watchlist. The CIC issued a show-cause notice to RBI governor Urjit Patel for not disclosing details of the above two.

The RBI, then, sought time till November 26 to respond to the notice. However, two days before the deadline, the RBI filed two writ petitions in the Bombay High Court challenging the notice.

According to media reports, the RBI told the court in the petition that the central bank received information from the Home Ministry in a confidential manner and that it was a matter of matter of national security. Following this, the Bombay HC issued a notice to central government seeking its response and also asked the RBI to file a rejoinder to the CIC.

The transparency watchdog last month issued a show-cause notice to RBI governor Urjit Patel for “dishonouring” a Supreme Court judgement on disclosure of the wilful defaulters’ list. Meanwhile, CIC Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu retired on November 20.

According to CIC notice, RBI refused to disclose the list of big loan defaulters despite an SC order asking the central bank to furnish details under the Right to Information Act.

 

The SC was hearing a case of activist Subhash Agrawal who had also sought the list of defaulters of Rs 1 crore and above under the RTI Act.

 

 

 

