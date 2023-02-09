RBI survey captures loan officers’ assessment of credit parameters and expectations

Bankers are optimistic on the loan growth in Q4FY23, as per a survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, lenders are expecting some moderation in growth in manufacturing and personal loans in Q4FY23. Bankers also see robust credit growth in the first half of FY24.

The RBI conducts the survey among major 30 scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), which together account for over 90% of credit by all banks. The latest round of the survey was conducted during Q3FY23 and collected senior loan officers’ assessment of credit parameters and expectations.

Non-food credit growth of the banking system slowed down to 15.3% in December, owing to a decline in growth in loans to industry, which grew by 8.7% during the month. Personal loan segment and credit to services sector continued on its growth trajectory.

The credit growth of the banking system outpaced deposit growth in the fortnightly ended January 13, which led to increase in borrowings and tightening of system liquidity. In the recent past, senior bankers have expressed concerns on rising gap between credit and deposit rates.

However, banks have transmitted the increase in repo rate to both deposit and credit rates. Around 150 basis points (bps) has been transmitted to deposit rates and is likely to provide a fillip to deposit growth rates, as per economics wing of State Bank of India (SBI). The RBI on Wednesday increased repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%. In the current cycle the central bank has raised policy rate by 250 bps.