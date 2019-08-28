RBI surplus transfer: Economists tell government not to throw fiscal caution to wind

Since the central bank had paid Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend in February, it transferred Rs 1.48 lakh crore for FY20 — still 64% higher than Rs 90,000 crore the government had budgeted to receive from the RBI this fiscal.

The government is unlikely to turn aggressive and roll out a massive fiscal stimulus package to tackle an economic slowdown following the Rs 58,000-crore extra transfer of the central bank’s reserves above the Budgeted level in FY20, a senior government official told FE.

The RBI already transferred the entire Rs 1.48 lakh crore to the Consolidated Fund of India on Monday evening itself, after it accepted the Bimal Jalan panel recommendations, in the biggest-ever annual transfer from the central bank to the government, a top source said. The central bank had paid Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend from its 2018-18 fiscal accounts (July-June) in February.

Economists said the record transfer in FY20, however, will offer the resource-hungry government — already struggling with subdued growth in direct tax collections — much-needed manoeuvring space to support sliding growth with fresh incentives or policy changes. Some of them, however, expected the government to not throw fiscal caution to the wind. This is because while the government’s FY20 Budget gains from a handsome dividend from the RBI, the panel’s recommendations don’t necessarily guarantee higher payouts in coming years.

Sonal Varma, managing director and chief India economist at Nomura, said while there are reports that the government may use the surplus to declare additional fiscal stimulus, the space for this is limited.

“In a weak growth environment, revenue targets are likely to disappoint. We expect the shortfall in tax revenues to be over Rs 1 lakh crore (0.5% of GDP). Thus gains from excess RBI dividends are likely to be utilised to bridge the revenue shortfall rather than engage in stimulus measures.”

Arvind Virmani, former chief economic advisor, said the additional funds should be used to ‘eliminate systemic risk in the financial system’, which has arisen from ‘Telephone Banking’ by public-sector banks (PSBs), frauds in them, and the ILFS and the NBFC crisis. This can also be used for tax reform/reduction, he added.

Saugata Bhattacharya, chief economist at Axis Bank, said that depending on the extent of actual tax revenue shortfalls in FY20, the additional transfers will give the government ‘more elbow room to craft a robust stimulus programme, within the ambit of the fiscal prudence’.

“This room includes more flexibility in timing of spends, and in enabling system liquidity to remain in surplus, facilitating transmission to lending rates.”

Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank, said the choice of fixing the CRB (Contingent Risk Buffer) at the lower end of 5.5% ‘leaves little room for future transfer of excess capital as growth in balance sheet in FY21 and beyond would require additional need for provisioning’.

“Hence, room for any continued transfer of excess capital cannot be guaranteed,” she added. A report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said, “We see the just-released Jalan report as a game changer if it is partly used to recapitalise PSU banks to lower lending rates.

“We think it will likely be used to recapitalise PSU banks by Rs 700 billion…. This, in turn, should help to reduce lending rates. Excessive fiscalisation would cut down RBI’s OMO (open market operation).”

Suyash Choudhary, head (fixed income) at IDFC AMC, said the excess transfer still ‘leaves open market operations purchase of bonds in play from the RBI’.

