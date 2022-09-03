RBI should let rupee track fundamentals, intervene only to curb volatility: D Subbarao

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should let the rupee track fundamentals, allow it to depreciate if need be and intervene in the markets only to curb volatility, former governor D Subbarao said on Friday.

Speaking at an Idea Exchange session hosted by The Indian Express, Subbarao said the RBI is caught up in a classic impossible trinity situation, which states that no central bank can at the same time have an open capital account, fixed exchange rate and an independent monetary policy. “So far, the RBI has defended the exchange rate. I wouldn’t say it’s been a very staunch defence, but they have tried to prevent an abrupt fall. Going forward, I think the RBI should allow the rupee to track fundamentals and if the fundamentals suggest that the rupee should decline further, they should allow it to decline.”

Subbarao said although the rupee has depreciated against the dollar, it has appreciated against some currencies and the real effective exchange rate is still above 100. This suggests that there is some room for depreciation.

At the same time, the RBI should not give up its rupee defence entirely and intervene to ensure there is no volatility, Subbarao said. “In other words, they should not engineer the extent of fall, but they should engineer the trajectory of fall.”

As much as there is a cost to rupee depreciation, it also has the benefit of supporting exports. While a strong pile of forex reserves offers room to the central bank to mount its rupee defence, a sharp drop could lead to adverse market perceptions. “Markets also see the rate at which reserves are falling, not just the level of reserves. If the reserves are seen to be falling rapidly there will be a negative perception of fall. Ultimately, I believe that a failed defence of the exchange rate is worse than no defence,” Subbarao said.

Moreover, RBI’s quickness to act every time the rupee hits a psychological barrier could result in market participants outsourcing their exchange rate risk management to the central bank, he added.

Subbarao said after the experience of the global financial crisis, central bankers have accepted that an undivided attention on price stability for a numerical inflation target is unwarranted and they must also be looking at financial stability. “In fact, I was quite surprised that when we decided on our own inflation targeting framework, there was no leeway allowed for any exchange rate management in that it was an inflation targeting framework with sufficient concern being shown for growth, but nothing for exchange rate,” Subbarao said. While making a case for according importance to the exchange rate in monetary policy, he observed that India must not move away from an inflation targeting framework, being an emerging economy. “We can tweak our inflation targeting framework, but it’s just too early to give up on that. In fact, if the RBI says they’ll be giving up on the inflation targeting framework, it can be very damaging,” he said.

The former governor said if India needs one thing to drive its growth, it is investment. Investment will pick up only if consumption picks up both around the world and in India. “So what we have to see is not just growth, but we’ve got to ensure that the benefits of growth go to the lower segment of population because their marginal propensity to consume is higher,” Subbarao said, adding that unemployment is the biggest problem for the economy today.

As the RBI goes about its plan to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), one of the motivating factors behind it could be an intended pushback against the onslaught of private cryptocurrencies. However, CBDCs cannot displace private cryptocurrencies because they can only be a medium of exchange, while private cryptocurrencies are seen as a means of investment, Subbarao said.

Although CBDCs could make it possible to settle trade bilaterally without using the Swift mechanism, the role of aggregators and the hegemony of the dollar are both here to stay, Subbarao said. “In fact, sanctions on Russia have demonstrated the continuing stronghold of the dollar on the global economy, trade and finance. The introduction of CBDCs will, to some extent, facilitate bilateral trade and payments, but I don’t think it’s going to do away with multilateral payment systems or with the dollar hegemony.”

While Subbarao does not recommend a second wave of consolidation among public sector banks, he emphasised the need for privatisation. “There is never going to be an ideal time for doing something like bank privatisation. I think it’s something that we should do because it’s this important,” he said.