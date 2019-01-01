RBI sees banks’ gross NPA ratio falling to 10.3%

In the foreword to the report, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das wrote that after a prolonged period of stress, the banking sector now seemed to be on the path to recovery.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) macro stress test for banks indicates that under the baseline scenario, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) may fall to 10.3% by March 2019 from 10.8% in September 2018, the central bank stated in the December 2018 edition of its Financial Stability Report (FSR).

Among the bank groups, public-sector banks’ (PSB) GNPA ratio may decline to 14.6% by March 2019 from 14.8% in September 2018 under the baseline scenario, whereas that for private banks may decline to 3.3% in March 2019 from 3.8% in September 2018.

In the foreword to the report, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das wrote that after a prolonged period of stress, the banking sector now seemed to be on the path to recovery. “Stress test results suggest further improvement in NPA ratio, though its current level remains still high for comfort. Notwithstanding the significant costs wrought by the enhanced recognition of asset impairment in PSBs, it appears to have led to a greater discipline in credit assessment, higher sensitivity to market risk and better appreciation of operational risks,” he noted.

Under the assumed baseline macro scenario, system-level capital to risk assets ratio (CRAR) is projected to come down to 12.9% in March 2019 from 13.4% in September 2018. Further deterioration of CRAR is projected under severe stress scenario.

“As many as eight PSBs under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework may have CRAR below the minimum regulatory level of 9% by March 2019 without taking into account any further planned recapitalisation by the government,” RBI said in the FSR, adding that including these, a total of nine banks may have CRAR below 9% under the baseline scenario.

However, if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, 10 out of 11 PSBs under PCA may record CRAR below 9% under severe macro stress scenario and a total of 13 banks may have CRAR below 9%.

The central bank observed that in a sign of possible recovery from the impaired asset load, the GNPA ratio of both PSBs and private banks showed a half-yearly decline between March 2018 and September 2018 for the first time since March 2015, the financial year-end prior to the launch of the asset quality review (AQR). The GNPA ratio of the banking system dropped to 10.8% in September 2018 from 11.5% at the end of FY18.

The report pointed to the continuing high contribution of large borrowers to stress in the system. The share of large borrowers in banks’ total loan portfolio was 54.6%, while their share in GNPAs stood at 83.4% at the end of September 2018. The top 100 large borrowers accounted for 16% of gross advances and 21.2% of GNPAs of bank.

This was despite a general improvement in the asset quality of the industrial sector between March 2018 and September 2018 on the back of lower slippages. In contrast, the asset quality profile of banks’ agriculture and retail portfolios deteriorated over the same period. The annualised slippage ratio in agriculture rose to 6.3% from 5.1%, while that of retail inched up to 2.3% from 2.2% between March 2018 and September 2018.