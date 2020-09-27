  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI ropes in Big B for customer awareness campaign

By: |
September 27, 2020 5:24 PM

As part of the public awareness initiative of RBI, the regulator keeps informing about dos and don'ts that have to be followed by customers to transact safely and securely.

RBI has emerged as the most popular central bank on twitter, beating US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in terms of number of followers.RBI has emerged as the most popular central bank on twitter, beating US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in terms of number of followers.

After sport stars, the Reserve Bank has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the customer awareness campaign to prevent gullible account holders from being duped by fraudsters.

As part of the public awareness initiative of RBI, the regulator keeps informing about dos and don’ts that have to be followed by customers to transact safely and securely.

Related News

Besides its main twitter handle, RBI has another twitter account called ‘RBI Says’.Here, Big B shared a message on Sunday saying “the cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard earned money.”

The regulator has been running the campaign for more than a year not only in English and Hindi but in various regional languages for maximum reach. It keeps on repeating the message so that people don’t forget their rights and responsibilities.

It also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At that time, it also launched a safety campaign advising people to remain healthy and safe by not going to bank branches as the nation was put under a lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Bachchan promoted digital banking during the lockdown period urging people to adopt digital payment and be safe.

RBI has emerged as the most popular central bank on twitter, beating US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in terms of number of followers.

RBI’s twitter handle has 9.66 lakh followers while the world’s most powerful central bank US Federal Reserve has about 6.64 lakh followers.

European Central Bank, the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.81 lakh followers.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI ropes in Big B for customer awareness campaign
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI likely to maintain status quo in upcoming policy review meet
2Atmanirbhar Bharat: DPIIT shares list of 24 key sectors with ministries to work on plan to boost manufacturing
3FPIs pull out net Rs 476 crore so far in September from Indian markets