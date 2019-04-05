RBI revises norms for LCR to boost liquidity to lenders

By: and | Published: April 5, 2019 1:36 AM

Well-functioning securitisation markets can enable better management of credit and liquidity risks on the balance sheets of banks as well as non-bank mortgage originators and, in turn, help lower the costs of mortgage finance in the economy.

The LCR indicates the proportion of highly liquid assets held by banks to ensure their ability to meet short-term obligations.

In a bid to further improve the cash position of banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday provided additional 2% liquidity window within the mandatory statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirement to the lenders by tweaking liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) norms.

The LCR indicates the proportion of highly liquid assets held by banks to ensure their ability to meet short-term obligations.

“We have allowed additional 2% of LCR to reckon as Level 1 high quality liquid assets for the purpose of computing the LCR of the banks. While this move will harmonise the liquidity requirements of banks with LCR, it will also release additional liquidity for lending by banks,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said after unveiling the first bimonthly monetary policy for 2019-20.

Yields on the benchmark bond maturing in 2028 rose by 9 basis points (bps) 7.506% — the highest single-day rise in the past two months. The rupee depreciated by 74 paise to close at 69.16 against the US dollar, its highest single-day fall in four months.

“RBI’s carve-out of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) from the SLR by 2 percentage points of the net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) has lowered the need for banks to step up bond purchases to meet regulatory norms but is also a negative for the bond markets,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank.
The pressure on the central bank to maintain a supportive role in the debt markets increases, similar to FY19, she observed.

“There would be no direct impact in the market in terms of liquidity with lenders, as all the banks already keep a higher than required amount under SLR. The only difference would be that the banks will raise lesser money for meeting their LCR requirements,” said Ashish Jalan, assistant vice president at SPA Securities.

Talking to reporters, the RBI governor also said it has been decided that non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking financial companies (NBFCs-NDSI) in the category of Investment and Credit Companies (ICCs) will be made eligible to apply for Authorised Dealer Category II licence.

The decision has been taken with a view to improve the ease of undertaking forex transactions by increasing the last-mile touch points of regulated entities to sell foreign exchange for non-trade current account transactions.

A detailed instructions in this regard would be issued by the end of April 2019, he added.

Globally, residential and commercial mortgages are supported by well-lubricated securitisation markets whereby mortgage originators package portfolios of mortgages and resell them in capital markets as mortgage-backed securities or covered bonds.

Well-functioning securitisation markets can enable better management of credit and liquidity risks on the balance sheets of banks as well as non-bank mortgage originators and, in turn, help lower the costs of mortgage finance in the economy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI revises norms for LCR to boost liquidity to lenders
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition