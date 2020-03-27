RBI Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das press meet today; rate cut, liquidity easing on cards?

Expect the RBI to continue with liquidity infusing, but also to announce measures to support corporates: Brickwork Ratings

We expect the RBI to continue with its liquidity infusing tools such as OMOs, forex swaps and LTROs, but also to announce measures to support corporates suffering from business losses due to the pandemic outbreak. As the ongoing slowdown will drastically impact the financial health of many sectors, we expect the RBI to introduce forbearance measures towards the most affected or stressed sectors, and extend the repayment schedule and moratorium, along with implementing other measures, to avoid large NPAs and reduce risk weights. This will be in addition to the measures announced by the Union Finance Minister on 24 March. A direct impact on the entertainment, tourism, hotel, restaurant and airline industries is already evident, but sectors that suffer an indirect impact of supply chain breakups need to be identified and rescued with timely support to avoid long-term damage to the economy.