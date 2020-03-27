RBI Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das press meet today; rate cut, liquidity easing on cards?

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for the poor of the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to address a press conference, with possible monetary assistance to help the country tide over the economic fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic. Market participants are expecting a repo rate cut and more liquidity easing measures that could possibly help businesses and equity markets during the current trying times. The central bank has been trying to infuse liquidity into the markets in the past few days with repo operations. Earlier, yesterday the Finance Minister announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for the poor who are struggling to earn during the current 21-day lockdown period. The government announced that the daily wage workers will be entitled to an extra 5kg rice or wheat over and above what they already get.
Highlights
S&P BSE Sensex is up almost 1,000 points ahead of the RBI press conference and the broader NSE Nifty-50 is up by over 300 points inching closer to 9,000 level.
We expect the RBI to continue with its liquidity infusing tools such as OMOs, forex swaps and LTROs, but also to announce measures to support corporates suffering from business losses due to the pandemic outbreak. As the ongoing slowdown will drastically impact the financial health of many sectors, we expect the RBI to introduce forbearance measures towards the most affected or stressed sectors, and extend the repayment schedule and moratorium, along with implementing other measures, to avoid large NPAs and reduce risk weights. This will be in addition to the measures announced by the Union Finance Minister on 24 March. A direct impact on the entertainment, tourism, hotel, restaurant and airline industries is already evident, but sectors that suffer an indirect impact of supply chain breakups need to be identified and rescued with timely support to avoid long-term damage to the economy.
The RBI is likely to announce measures to compliment the government's measures. The measures could include a repo rate cut, further OMOs, LTROs, CRR cut, cap on reverse repo, liquidity injection to MF and insurance companies, relief on retail EMIs, relaxation of provisioning norms: Abhishek Goenka, CEO, IFA Global
The central bank, in an effort to infuse liquidity into the markers, has so far been engaged in purchasing government securities from the open market.
Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das is set to address a press conferrence at 10 AM today.